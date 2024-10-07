Montana Western, Montana Tech climb NAIA top 25 rankings ahead of rivalry showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western and Montana Tech inched back up the NAIA football top 25 poll Monday.

Western, which was idle last week after losing a 28-26 heart-breaker at Southern Oregon on Sept. 28, rose from ninth to seventh in the rankings. Tech, meanwhile, climbed to No. 12 from No. 16 after notching a 42-35 win over Southern Oregon this past Saturday.

SOU, which had climbed to No. 7 after defeating Western, fell to No. 13 after losing to the Orediggers.

College of Idaho is the other Frontier Conference team in the top 25 at No. 15.

Keiser (Fla.) received 16 first-place votes to again top the rankings. Grand View (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan, Bethel (Ind.) and Dordt (Iowa) complete the top five. Northwestern (Iowa) fell from second to eighth after losing to Concordia (Neb.) last week. View the complete poll.

The Frontier's four ranked teams are back in action this week. No. 7 Western hosts No. 12 Tech on Saturday, while No. 13 Southern Oregon hosts Rocky Mountain College. No. 15 College of Idaho his home against Arizona Christian.