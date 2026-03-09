Montana Western men's basketball coach Patrick Jensen steps down

DILLON — The University of Montana Western has announced that head men's basketball coach Patrick Jensen has stepped down from his position to pursue other career opportunities.

Jensen served as the Bulldogs' head coach for the past three seasons after previously spending five years as an assistant coach in the program. During his three-year tenure as head coach, he compiled an overall record of 50-38.

"I have made the difficult decision to step down as the Montana Western men's basketball coach," Jensen said. "Western has been an amazing place for me and my family over the last eight years. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity that Chancellor (Michael) Reid and (athletic director) Michael Feuling provided me.

"To all the players, I can't thank you enough for your dedication and trust in this program. You made these years so enjoyable. I also want to thank our assistant coaches, managers, athletic trainers and everyone on campus and in the Dillon community for all their support over the years. My wife and I are excited for the next chapter and will always be grateful for everything Montana Western and the Dillon community have meant to us."

"I want to thank coach Jensen for his dedication, hard work and everything he has done for our program and our student-athletes during his time as an assistant coach and over the past three years as head coach," said Feuling. "He poured everything he had into this role, and because of that, the future of Bulldog men's basketball remains bright. We are grateful for the impact he made on our student-athletes and our university. I wish him and his wife, Lexi, all the best as they begin their next chapter."

Montana Western will begin a national search for its next head men's basketball coach immediately.