Montana Western football holds lightning-shortened spring game

DILLON — Montana Western football's first spring game in its on-campus stadium was brief.

After a handful of series, lightning strikes in the area forced the two-time defending Frontier Conference champion Bulldogs to end the scrimmage early. The lone touchdown was a red zone scoring pass from Trey Hoveland to Colter Ramos.

Western also named its four captains for the upcoming season — linebackers Keegen Muffich and Jace Fitzgerald, wide reciever Jon Kirkley and quarterback Michael Palandri.

The Bulldogs, coming off a season that saw them win their first playoff game in 30 years and advance to the quarterfinals, will open the 2025 campaign at Montana Tech on Aug. 28.

