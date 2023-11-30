Montana Western drops opening pool play match at NAIA volleyball championships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Montana Western dropped its opening game of pool play at the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships on Wednesday, losing to No. 4 Concordia (Neb.) 25-23, 25-21, 25-13.

Concordia had 46 kills in the match with three players finishing in double digits: Carly Rodaway with a match-high 12 kills, Camryn Opfer with 11 and Gabi Nordaker with 10. Concordia also registered three aces as Western struggled with errors during the match. The Bulldogs had 21 errors, compared to just 14 for Concordia.

Peyton Vogl led the Bulldogs with nine kills and four blocks, and Danyel Martin had seven kills and five blocks.

Western, which is making its first appearance at the final site of the NAIA volleyball championships, will look to get back in the win column against No. 13 Midland (Neb.) at noon Thursday.