Montana Western director of athletics Michael Feuling leaving Bulldogs in May

DILLON — The University of Montana Western has announced that director of athletics Michael Feuling has accepted another career opportunity and will conclude his service at Montana Western in mid-May.

Feuling has served as director of athletics for more than four years, providing leadership and guidance to Bulldog athletics while supporting student-athletes, coaches and staff across all programs.

"I am deeply grateful for my time here and for what we were able to accomplish over the past four-plus years," Feuling said. "I want to thank Chancellor Mike Reid for giving me a chance and believing in me. His support was critical to our success. The coaches and staff truly epitomize the Bulldog way, and it has been an honor and privilege to work alongside each of them."

Feuling emphasized the lasting impact of Montana Western's student-athletes and campus culture.

"To our student-athletes: There is no greater reward than building relationships with you and watching you grow and achieve your goals. One of the first signs I saw on campus was from MJ Simkins — 'Leave it better than you found it.' It is my sincere hope that I have done just that. The future of Bulldog athletics is bright, and my family and I will always be proud Bulldogs," said Feuling.

"We are grateful to Michael for everything he has done for Bulldog athletics and for the University of Montana Western. His dedication has made a lasting impact on our campus and athletic programs. We thank him for his service and wish Michael and his family the very best in this next chapter," said Chancellor Reid.

The University of Montana Western will share more information about the leadership transition in athletics in the coming weeks.