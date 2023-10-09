Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Montana Western cracks NAIA Top 25; Carroll College up to No. 7

Montana Western football
MTN Sports
Posted at 2:52 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 16:52:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western is the latest Frontier Conference team to join the NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Rating.

The Bulldogs, fresh off their 38-28 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech, debuted at No. 19 in the latest edition of the Top 25, which was released Monday. Western (4-1 overall, 2-1 Frontier Conference) is one of four Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA top 25.

Carroll College (5-0, 3-0) is still the highest-ranked team from the Frontier. The Fighting Saints, who were idle last week, continue to inch up the rankings and are up one spot to No. 7 this week. College of Idaho (5-1, 3-1) climbed from No. 12 to No. 10 after blitzing Arizona Christian 56-17 last week, while Tech (4-2, 3-1) slipped from No. 11 to No. 16.

The top five spots again remain unchanged with Northwestern (Iowa) receiving all 18 first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa), Morningside (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan and Marian (Ind.) complete the top five.

View the complete top 25.

