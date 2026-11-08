Montana Western closes season with 34-23 victory at Arizona Christian

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kaden LaPlaunt threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as Montana Western went on the road to beat Arizona Christian 34-23 in its season finale.

Montana Western finished the year with a 4-6 overall record and a 2-4 mark in the Frontier Conference West division. Arizona Christian fell to 0-9 and 0-5 in the West.

LaPlaunt completed 14 of 18 passes, connecting with wideout Eli Nourse 10 times for 126 yards and a touchdown. LaPlaunt's 75-yard touchdown pass to Seth Shook early in the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs a 31-23 lead. Western's Trevin Thorpe closed the scoring with a 34-yard field goal later in the fourth.

Jakob Humphrey rushed for 64 yard and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Rashard Boone also had a TD run for Western.

Defensively, the Bulldogs' Connor Dunlea and Aedan Baker each had interceptions. Dunlea finished with a team high nine tackles.

While Western's season has come to a close, Arizona Christian will finish its 2026 campaign on the road next week at Simpson (Calif.).

