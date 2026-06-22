Montana Western bull rider Gavin Knutson ties for 6th in CNFR championship round

CASPER, Wyo. — Montana Western's Gavin Knutson finished tied for sixth in the short go of bull riding at the 2026 College National Finals Rodeo Saturday evening.

Knutson finished with an aggregate score of 143.00, including posting an 82.00 to win the opening round.

The Polson native is a four-time CNFR qualifier as a Montana Western student-athlete. He finished second in the bull riding at the 2025 CNFR.

This season, the senior qualified in both the bull riding and the team roping alongside partner Luke Garrison.

Knutson and Garrison were two of eight Montana Western rodeo athletes to make it to Casper this year, joining Cade Costello (saddle bronc), Cardell Laughery (saddle bronc), Jeremy Kay (bareback), Jake Deveraux (tie-down roping), Cooper Pavkov (team roping) and Bry Severe (team roping).

"I couldn't be prouder that all these kids are Bulldogs," head coach JT Robbins said.

Full CNFR results can be found here.