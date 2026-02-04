Montana Western bolsters football program with 45 signings, including 22 from in state

DILLON — The Montana Western football program has signed 45 student-athletes to its 2026 class, head coach Ryan Nourse announced Wednesday. The class consists of 38 freshmen and seven transfers.

The Bulldogs are bringing in 22 native Montanans and 16 out-of-state athletes.

"Really proud of the work our staff did building relationships with these young men and bringing them into the Bulldog family," Nourse said. "This is a very athletic and well-rounded group positionally. We addressed the line of scrimmage well on both sides of the ball, especially on the offensive line. I believe we will see in the next several years this group will have a huge impact on the success of Bulldog football."

A brief profile on each athlete follows below.

Aaron Anderson, Linebacker

6-2, 210, Whitefish, Mont., Whitefish HS

Anderson is a linebacker out of Whitefish, Mont. He led the team to three playoff appearances and a semi-final berth in 2025. He earned first team all-conference honors as both a tight end and a linebacker, second team all-conference as an offensive lineman, and was selected for the 2025 Shrine game. He is the son of John and Shandi Anderson and plans to major in early childhood education.

Stetson Armes, Offensive Line

6-3, 250, Sidney, Mont., Sidney HS

Armes joins the Bulldogs from Sidney HS. He earned first team all-conference honors in the 2025-26 season. He is the son of Trevor Armes and Stacia Roy and plans to major in farm business management.

Thomas Avery, Safety

6-2, 220, Yacolt, Wash., Battleground HS

Avery is a safety out of Battleground High School in Yacolt, Wash. He was a two-time all-league player. He is the son of Jesse and Carey Avery.

Cormack Batt, Safety

6-3, 165, Missoula, Mont., Big Sky HS

Batt comes to Dillon from Big Sky High School in Missoula. He has received two first-team all-state, two first team all-conference, and one second team all-state honors at safety. He is the son of John and Anecia Batt and will major in K-12 Physical Education and Health.

Barrett Bessette, Linebacker

6-0, 190, St. Regis, Mont., St. Regis HS

Bessette joins the Bulldogs from St. Regis High School. He is a two-time all-state honoree on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He is the son of Jeannine Carr and will major in business.

Rogan Boomer, Defensive End

6-3, 215, Pocatello, Idaho, Century HS

Boomer comes to Western from Century High School in Pocatello, Idaho. He is a two-time all-conference football honoree. He is the son of Abe and Stacy Boomer and plans to major in kinesiology.

Rashard Boone, Quarterback

6-0,195, Puyallup, Wash., Rogers HS

Boone joins Western football from Rogers High School in Washington. He has received all-league second team and all-league honorable mention honors as a quarterback. He is the son of Jessica and Alexander Boone and will major in kinesiology.

Easton Brooks, Wide Receiver

6-2, 175, Columbia Falls, Mont., Columbia Falls HS

Brooks joins the Bulldogs from Columbia Falls High School. He is a two-time all-state wide receiver. In his senior season he led the team to a conference championship and competed in the Shrine Game. He is the son of Alan and Iolandie Brooks.

Aiden Burke, Center

6-0, 250, Billings, Mont., Billings West HS

Burke is a center out of Billings, Mont. In his senior season, he was named offensive line MVP. He also picked up all-state and all-conference honors, and was a team captain. He is the son of Craig and Jenn Burke and plans to major in business administration.

Caden Figgins, Defensive End

6-4, 240, Belgrade, Mont., Belgrade HS

Figgins is a defensive end from Belgrade, Mont. At the club level, he helped his team place second at state twice (2024, 2025), and third once (2023). He is the son of Mark and Jill Figgins.

Camden Fitzpatrick, Cornerback

5-11, 150, Post Falls, Idaho, Post Falls HS

Fitzpatrick joins Western from Post Falls high school. He received multiple defensive back of the year honors in his high school career. He is the son of Roger and Crystal Fitzpatrick and will major in Kinesiology.

Trace Giomi, Defensive Line

6-3, 205, Townsend, Mont., Townsend HS

Giomi is a lineman from Townsend, Mont. In football, he was the 2025 defensive player of the year, earned the 2025 DK 26 award, was named to the all-conference team and second team all-state. He also won the 2024 Abe Fandich award. He is the son of Tom Giomi and Carrie Harper and will major in business.

Damian Herrera, Offensive Line

6-3, 300, Truckee, Calif., Truckee HS

Herrera is a California native joining the Bulldogs from Truckee High School. He helped his team to two state championships. He is a two-time first team all-state selection, one time second team all-state, and two-time all-league honoree. He is the son of Felipe and Cristian Herrera and plans to major in kinesiology

Rudy Hess, Safety

6-0, 175, Missoula, Mont., Sentinel HS

Hess is a safety out of Missoula, who also competed in track and field for Sentinel High. He has received, first team all-conference and all-state honorable mention at safety, first team all-conference and second team all-state as an all-purpose player, and was named 2026 offensive MVP. He is the son of Erik and Kelli Hess and plans to major in environmental science.

Trenton Hoveland, Linebacker

6-0, 200, Townsend, Mont., Broadwater HS

Hoveland is a linebacker out of Townsend, Mont., and follows in brother Trey Hoveland's (2026 Bulldog football grad) footsteps here at Western. He was an all-conference punter for Broadwater High. He is the son of Justin and Raeann Hoveland and is majoring in business.

Krew Hunter, Quarterback

5-11, 185, Laurel, Mont., Laurel HS

Hunter joins Western from Laurel High School. He is a two-time first team all-state and two-time first team all-conference honoree at quarterback. He is the son of Gome and Comeec Hunter.

Carter Jensen, Free Safety

5-11, 180, Missoula, Mont., Sentinel HS

Jensen is a free safety from Missoula. He earned second team all-conference and all-state honorable mention honors. He is the son of Kurt and Marissa Jensen and will major in business.

Trapper Kinamon, Defensive Line

6-2, 250, Conrad, Mon., Conrad HS

Kinamon is a defensive lineman out of Conrad, Mont. He is a three-time first team all-conference honoree as an offensive lineman and one-time first team all-conference selection on the d-line. He is the son of Terry and Rachel Kinamon and is planning to major in kinesiology.

Austin Knoeller, Inside Linebacker

6-0, 200, Drummond, Mont., Drummond HS

Knoeller joins the Bulldogs from Drummond High School. He is a two-time divisional champ, and two-time runner up. He received two all-state honors, three first team all-conference selection and inside linebacker, and two-time first team all-conference selection at fullback. He is the son of Juergen Knoeller and Melissa Peters and will major in business.

Tucker LaPlaunt, Wide Receiver

6-0, 165, Belt, Mont., Belt HS

LaPlaunt is a wide receiver out of Belt, Montana. He is a one-time state champion and two-time state runner-up. He is also a two-time all-state and all-conference honoree. He is the son of Daphne and Jeremy LaPlaunt and brother of current Bulldog Kaden LaPlaunt, and plans to major in business.

Slater Lords, Wide Receiver

6-0, 180, Belt, Mont., Belt HS

Lords comes to Western from Belt HS. He is a wide receiver who led his team to three conference championships, one conference runners-up finish, one state championship, and two state runners-up. He received multiple all-state and all-conference accolades in his high school career. He is the son of Turk Lords and Quincie Jones and will major in business.

Keeshawn Love, Running Back

5-10, 190, Fernley, Nev., Fernley HS

Love is a running back out of Fernley, Nev. He is a three-time first team all-conference selection, three-time all-state honoree (two second team, one first team), and was named the offensive league MVP his senior season. He set the 3A state record for rushing yards in a game (526). He is the son of Gina and Bryan Love and plans to major in psychology

Dainian Martinez, Defensive Back

6-0, 180, Blackfoot, Idaho, Blackfoot HS

Martinez joins the Bulldogs from Blackfoot High School. He earned first team all-conference recognition as both a defensive back and kick return specialist. He is the son of Jerry and Suzette Martinez and plans to major in psychology.

Jrney Mataafa, Linebacker

5-10, 205, Dillon, Mont., Beaverhead County HS

Mataafa is a home-grown player from Dillon. He picked up all-state honors as a linebacker in 2025. He is the son of Junior and Sheynoa Mataafa and plans to major in business.

Riley McCullar, Free Safety

5-11, 185, Fernley, Nev., Fernley HS

McCullar joins the Bulldogs after a standout high school career in Nevada. He is a two-time all-state honoree at defensive back and one-time all-state at wide receiver. He is the son of Jacob and Aja McCullar and plans to major in business administration.

Brody Munson, Wide Receiver

6-0, 180, Boise, Idaho, Mountain View HS

Munson is a wide receiver who helped lead Mountain View High School to three state quarter final appearances. He received three first team all-conference honors and one second team all-state nod. He is the son of Josh and Nicole Munson and will major in business administration.

Cavan Rowe, Defensive End

6-0, 205, Spring Creek, Nev., Spring Creek HS

Rowe joins the Bulldogs out of Spring Creek Nev. He led Spring Creek High School to a state championship. He received second team all-league honors. He is the son of Brigham and Tabitha Rowe and brother of current Bulldog Liam Rowe.

Connor Schmitendorf, Offensive Line

6-3, 300, Battle Ground, Wash., Battle Ground HS

Schmitendorf comes to Western from Battle Ground High School. He received $A GSHL second team honors as an offensive lineman. He also received the 2026 Leadership Team Award. He is the son of Jeffrey and Jamie Schmitendorf.

Hunter Schmoll, Tight End

6-2, 215, Bothell, Wash., Bothell HS

Schmoll is a tight end out of Bothell High School in Washington. He received all kingco crown first team honors as a tight end. He is the son of Karen Schmoll and Marc and Shelly Schmoll and plans to major in business.

Israel Shrode, Running Back

5-9, 178, Orting, Wash., Orting HS

Shrode joins the Bulldogs from Orting High School. He earned first team all-league honors as a running back. He is the son of Duane and Elizabeth Shrode and will major in business.

Darwin Spotted Jr., Defensive End

6-4, 240, Bozeman, Mont., Gallatin HS

Spotted Jr. is a defensive end who helped his team to a state semifinals appearance. He earned all-state honors on the D-line and was a two-time all-conference honoree. He is the son of Darwin Spotted Sr. and Crystal Spotted and plans to major in kinesiology.

Trooper Stiles, Wide Receiver

5-7, 160, Malta, Mont., Malta HS

Stiles is a receiver from Malta, Montana who led Malta High to the 2025 Class B State Championship title. He is a two-time conference champion and earned all-conference honors. He is the son of Trevor Stiles and Katie Gates and will major in kinesiology.

Preston Stingley, Defensive Line

5-11, 235, Kittitas, Wash., Kittitas HS

Stingley is a defensive lineman out of Kittitas High School. He earned one first team all-conference, one second team all-conference, and one all-conference honorable mention honor. He led his team to a league championship and state tournament appearance. He is the son of Ruley and Annie Stingley and plans to major in business.

Tomasi Tonga, Offensive Line

6-2, 315, Pearl City, Hawaii, Pearl City HS

Tonga joins the Bulldogs from Pearl City High School. He is an offensive lineman who helped his team to a 6-3 league record his senior year. He is the son of Atieli and Sulieti Tonga.

Dane Ueland, Defensive Tackle

5-11, 255, Belgrade, Mont., Belgrade HS

Ueland is a defensive tackle from Belgrade, Mont. He is a two-time academic all-state honoree. He is the son of Jeremy and April Ueland and wants to major in kinesiology.

Erick Valencia, Running Back

5-10, 180, Winnemucca, Nev., Albert M. Lowry HS

Valencia comes to Western from Winnemucca, Nev. He was named to the all-state second team as a running back in 2025 and all-state first team honoree in 2024. He is the son of Jaime and Edith Valencia.

Levi Winters, Defensive Back

5-11, 170, Florence, Mont., Florence HS

Winters is a defensive back who led his team to two state championships and four conference championships. He earned first team all-state accolades his senior year as well as three first team all-conference nods. He is the son of Jeremy and Kelley Winters and will major in business.

William Wittgow-Busch, Offensive Line

6-2, 270, Olympia, Wash., Olympia HS

Wittgow-Busch is an offensive lineman from Olympia, Wash. He was named an SPSL 4A honorable mention. He is the son of Cavan Busch and Elizabeth Wittgow-Styles and plans to major in business.

In addition to 38 freshmen, the Bulldogs have brought on seven transfer student-athletes to bolster the roster and add experience.

Elijah Anderson, Wide Receiver

6-2, 210, Woodland, Wash., Idaho State

Anderson joins the Bulldogs as a redshirt-freshman from Idaho State. He was a two-time league MVP at Woodland HS. He also earned all-state recognition as an all-purpose player in 2025 and as a running back in 2024. He is the son of Matt and Tracee Anderson.

Brady Casagranda, Linebacker

6-0, 220, Bozeman, Mont., Montana Tech

Casagranda is a transfer from Montana Tech, where he spent the 2025 season, and a graduate of Bozeman High School. During his high school career, he helped his team to the 2023 AA state championship. He was a three-time first team-all state selection as a linebacker while also picking up all-state honors as a running back. He is the son of Scott and Debi Casagranda and plans to major in business.

Jack Daskam, Tight End

6-1, 220, Lakeport, Calif., College of the Redwoods

Daskam is a transfer from College of the Redwoods, where he played two seasons. In his sophomore season he caught 13 receptions for 193 yards. He is the son of Casey and Tina Dye and is majoring in business.

Paxton Fitch, Quarterback

6-1, 215, Billings, Mont., Miles CC

Fitch is a transfer from Miles CC, where he had signed to play baseball. He is also a graduate of Skyview High school in Billings. At Skyview he earned two all-conference accolades in football. He is the son of Matt and Kristina Merrill and is majoring in business.

Jaxon Jensen, Quarterback

5-11, 197, Cedar City, Utah, McPherson College

Jensen is a transfer from McPherson College. He is also a graduate of Canyon View HS, where he led the team to two semifinal appearances. He earned 2022 all-region MVP, two all-state second team nods and two all-region first team honors. He is the son of Tyler and Danielle Jensen and is majoring in business.

Chancellor McDaid, Defensive Back

5-8, 195, Noxon, Mont., Minnesota Morris

McDaid is a transfer from Minnesota Morris, where he spent the 2025 season. He graduated from Noxon High School in 2025 and led his team to two 6-2 seasons. He also received an all-state academic nod. He is the son of Curtis McDaid and Felicia Kroll and is majoring in business and computer applications education.

Sam Wulff, Quarterback

6-0, 205, Pismo Beach, Calif., Cal Poly

Wulff is a transfer from Cal Poly, where he spent the 2025 season. He graduated from Arroyo Grande HS in California and led the team to a league championship. He was a first team all-CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) player. He is the son of Paul and Sherry Wulff and is majoring in business.