Montana Tech's Rhys Layton named NAIA setter of the week

(Editor's note: Montana Tech news release)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech volleyball's Rhys Layton continues to collect recognition for her incredible week. The NAIA handed the Orediggers' sophomore the national setter of the week honor, the NAIA office announced Tuesday.

Layton helped the 19th-ranked Montana Tech team to a pair of Frontier Conference victories last week, totaling 114 assists, 19 digs, seven kills, and six blocks in the process. She also won the league's weekly setter award.

In Thursday's five-set win at MSU-Northern, Layton totaled a career-high 62 assists to go with 11 digs, her sixth double-double of the season. The Eagle, Idaho, product backed it up Saturday with 52 assists and eight digs in the Orediggers' four-set win against No. 13 Providence. She eclipsed the 1,000-assist mark for the season in the winning effort.

Layton's 1,041 assists currently leads the Frontier Conference, and her 10.96 assists per set rank second in the league. She is fourth nationally in both categories.

Montana Western's Jazi Smith and Bethel's Darla Crow joined Layton in the weekly honors, claiming the attacker and defender of the week awards, respectively.

Montana Tech (16-8, 8-3 Frontier) will play host to archrival Carroll College Wednesday at 7 p.m. as the Diggers continue Frontier Conference play.