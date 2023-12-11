Montana Tech's Olivia Muir named NAIA volleyball All-American

(Editor's note: Montana Tech news release)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2023 NAIA Volleyball All-America teams Monday. Montana Tech’s Olivia Muir earned a spot on the NAIA All-America third team.

Muir, a senior outside hitter from Smoot, Wyoming, was named the Frontier Conference player of the year. Averaging 3.6 kills per set, Muir led the conference in that category as well as points per set. Muir finished the year with a .258 hitting percentage and 400 total kills.

Muir was the only Frontier Conference athlete named an All-American this year.

Muir was named all-conference all three seasons as an Oredigger and made the first team the last two seasons. She finished her career at Tech with 1,002 total kills.

The first and second teams have 14 student-athletes and the third team is made up of 18. The NAIA All-America team are selected by the NAIA-VCA Executive Committee during the NAIA Championship. The pool of candidates comes from the All-Conference/CAC teams.

The complete NAIA All-America teams can be viewed here.