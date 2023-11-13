Montana Tech's Olivia Muir named Frontier Conference volleyball player of the year

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference press release.)

HELENA — Montana Tech's Olivia Muir on Monday was named Frontier Conference volleyball player of the year.

Muir was joined by Tech's Rhys Layton (freshman of the year) and Brian Solomon (coach of the year) on the Frontier's postseason awards list for 2023. Rocky Mountain College's Blythe Sealey (setter of the year) and Brooke Ark (defensive player of the year) and Providence's Nina Janjic (newcomer of the year) were also recognized to among the 2023 All-Frontier honors list.

The awards were selected by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own institution.

In addition, Sacha Legros from Providence and Casie Lowden of Rocky were named co-assistant coach of the year.

Muir led Montana Tech to the Frontier regular season title with a conference-leading 3.53 kills per set. She is also seventh in the conference with a .259 hitting percentage while averaging 0.14 service aces, 0.34 blocks, and 1.09 digs per set.

Muir was a first team All-Frontier selection in 2022. This is the second consecutive season a player from Montana Tech has been named the Frontier player of the year.

Sealey repeats her selection as the Frontier setter of the year. She averages 10.12 assists per set to lead the Frontier and rank 21st in the NAIA. Sealey was named the Frontier setter of the week six times during the regular season. She was named first team all-conference last season and was on the 2021 all-freshman team.

Ark earned defensive player of the year honors after racking up 853 digs which is second-most in the NAIA. Her 6.41 digs per set is second in the Frontier and fifth nationally. Ark had 20-plus digs in a match 24 times, including 48 in a win over Carroll on Oct. 20. She was named the Frontier defensive player of the week four times this season.

Janjic ranks fifth in the Frontier with an average of 3.03 kills per set and sixth by hitting .263. During her first season with the Argos, Janjic had 10-plus kills in a match 19 times and she posted six matches with at least three blocks.

Layton averages 6.89 assists per set in the Orediggers 6-2 offense. She was the conference setter of the week three times during the season.

Solomon has led Montana Tech to a 22-5 overall record and they finished 8-2 in conference play to win a second straight regular season title. It's their fourth conference championship since 2017. This is his second consecutive Frontier coach of the year award.

2023 Frontier Conference volleyball awards

Player of the Year: Olivia Muir, Montana Tech, Sr, OH

Setter of the Year: Blythe Sealey, Rocky Mountain, Jr, S

Defensive Player of the Year: Brooke Ark, Rocky Mountain, Jr, L

Newcomer of the Year: Nina Janjic, Providence, Jr, OPP

Freshman of the Year: Rhys Layton, Montana Tech, Fr, S

Coach of the Year: Brian Solomon, Montana Tech

Co-Assistant Coach of the Year: Sacha Legros, Providence; Cassi Lowden, Rocky Mountain

First Team All-Conference

Brooke Ark, Rocky Mountain, Jr, L

Makenna Bushman, Rocky Mountain, Jr, OH

Alana Graves, MSU-Northern, Jr, MB

Taylor Henley, Montana Tech, Sr, MB

Nina Janjic, Providence, Jr, OPP

Mo Jessop, Montana Tech, Sr, OH

Danyel Martin, Montana Western, R-Jr, MB

Olivia Muir, Montana Tech, Sr, OH

Rhiannon Nez, Rocky Mountain, Sr, MB

Jordan Olson, Montana Western, So, OPP

Blythe Sealey, Rocky Mountain, Jr, S

Jazi Smith, Montana Western, Jr, OH

Second Team All-Conference

Bella Bryan, Rocky Mountain, Jr, OH

Julia Carr, Carroll, Sr, L

Olivia Labeau, Montana Tech, Jr, MB

Mara Lynch, Carroll, Sr, OH

Jenna Thorne, Providence, Sr, OH

Alyssa Pretty Weasel, MSU-Northern, Jr, OPP

All-Freshman Team

Josie Hasler, MSU-Northern, Fr, OH

Rhys Layton, Montana Tech, Fr, S

Paige Sawyer, Rocky Mountain, Fr, OPP

Cabry Taylor, Providence, Fr, MB

Kaitlyn Wood, Rocky Mountain, Fr, MB

Sophie Worden, Montana Western, Fr, S