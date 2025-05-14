BUTTE — Montana Tech's Abby Clark has never known anything other than watching her team emerge as Frontier Conference track and field champions.

The Orediggers recently completed a four-peat at the Frontier meet in Helena, a remarkable run for a program that started fielding a full team just four seasons ago. That fourth title helped Montana Tech claim a third straight Bandy Award.

"We like winning, we like doing the best that we can," said Clark, who during that same span has four-peated in both the heptathlon and the high jump. "Like in the hurdles at (the Frontier championships) I wasn't expecting to win the hurdles, but I wanted to run as good as I could to get as many points for my team."

Watch the video:

Montana Tech's Abby Clark aims to 'fit the pieces together' at outdoor nationals

The Fort Benton native, who will graduate from Tech this fall, has enjoyed a decorated career in the heptathlon, an event that sees contestants compete in the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200-meter dash on the first day and then long jump, javelin and the 800-meter run on the second. It's a two-day gauntlet of events, but Clark said it all comes down to not looking too far ahead.

"Just trying to keep your mind on what's in front of you," she said. "Like, 'Oh, I'm just doing the 100 hurdles today.' My coach (Chuck Merrifield) and I always joke that the 100 hurdles are a great warm-up for high jump and shot put's a great cool-down after high jump.

"Focusing on one event at a time and putting your all into that singular event."

Clark is qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in both the hepathlon and high jump. Already a four-time All-American, this will be her last chance at an outdoor title, and she said at this point it'll come down to trusting the process and training that's gotten her to this point.

"I just finished all my college classes so I don't have to worry about school anymore," she said. "Just rest, recovery and fueling. All the work has already been done. I'll just fit the pieces together and do the best I can to feel the best at nationals."

The NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships will run May 21-23 in Marion, Indiana.