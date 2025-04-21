Montana Tech's Abby Clark (again), Carroll's Carson Krack stood tall at Trudnowski Open

HELENA — Montana Tech's Abby Clark made it a heptathlon four-peat while Carroll's Carson Krack won the Frontier Conference title in the decathlon Saturday at the Trudnowski Open hosted by Carroll College.

Fort Benton's Clark continued to dominate the heptathlon on Day 2 of the Frontier championship in the multi-event competition, cinching a fourth-straight conference title. The senior totaled 4,902 points — the second-best score in the NAIA this season — over the seven events. The meet served as the Frontier's championship in the women's heptathlon and men's decathlon.

Clark managed to extend a healthy lead over Saturday's final three events. She won both the long jump (5.71 meters) and 800 meters (2:32.21) and took third in the javelin (33.42 meters) to bottle up the win and almost certainly cement a spot in next month's NAIA championships.

On Friday, Clark collected 2,933 points across the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200-meter dash, winning both field events along the way

It was the second-most points ever scored in the heptathlon at the Frontier championships, trailing only Clark's winning tally from a year ago, 5,009.

Meanwhile, Whitefish's Krack won his first conference championship, setting a personal record in 7 of 10 events for an overall personal best in the decathlon with 6,840 points. He moves up to third all-time at Carroll and is currently ranked No. 1 in the NAIA.

Information provided by Montana Tech and Carroll College athletics

