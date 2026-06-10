Montana Tech's Bob Green Field was buzzing with activity this week.

Tech's football team hosted its annual youth football camp for K-8th graders on Monday and Tuesday, leading some 200 kids from all over Montana through skill drills and scrimmages.

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Montana Tech youth football camp draws hundreds of kids from around the state

"It just really reminds you why you do what you do," said Tech head coach Kyle Samson. "The fun the kids have out on the football field. It's really fun to watch our players interact with the kids and the coaching staff has a great time. This weeks is one of the best weeks of the year."

The Orediggers are looking to build off a 2025 campaign that saw them go undefeated in the regular season for the first time ever and win a playoff game for the first time in a decade. Being out on the field this week has them excited for what's to come this upcoming season.

"We've got a lot of returners coming back from last year's team that understood what it took to be successful," said Samson. "We're gonna enjoy this summer but we're really excited for the fall."