BUTTE — The Montana Tech women's basketball team hosted a youth basketball camp this week with about 100 high school girls, and it was all about getting back to basics.

"To be good at basketball it's all about simple footwork and mechanics," said Oredigger junior Brooke Badovinac. "That's what was taught these past couple of days was the little things and that small fundamentals go a long way in basketball. That was our main goal and I think we fulfilled that."

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Montana Tech women's basketball camp places emphasis on fundamentals

Tech head coach Jeff Graham started the camp format while he was still the coach at Belt High School and brought it with him when he accepted the job with Tech back in 2022.

"It's fun to have the gym back and lively," said Graham. "Hearing the basketball bounce, getting to see everybody. It's been a fun.

"I think fundamentals are a big thing getting lost. We're hoping these kids will take what they learned and use it when they're playing in the summer."

The Orediggers are coming off arguably their best season in program history — one that saw them win the Frontier Conference tournament for the first time since 1984 and win a national tournament game for the first time ever. Being back on their home court has them eager to see what unfolds next season.

"I'm excited to get back out on the court," said Badovinac. "I know I've only been away from my teammates for about a month now but I miss them all and am excited to share the court with them and see how this upcoming season goes for us."