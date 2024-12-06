Montana Tech women roll past St. Mary's (Alberta), Orediggers improve to 6-2

BUTTE — The Montana Tech women's basketball team's strong start to the season continued on Friday afternoon.

Junior transfer Hadley Humphreys scored a game-high 14 points, Liv Wangerin notched 11 and Brooke Badovinac added 10 as the Orediggers rolled past St. Mary's (Alberta) 71-37 to move to 6-2 in the best start to a season under third-year head coach Jeff Graham.

It was Tech's annual Elementary School Game and some 900 grade school students from around Butte were in attendance.

Tech built a 20-9 lead after one quarter and led 40-22 by halftime.

Humphreys also led her team with seven rebounds while Badovinac and Macy Mayer each had six boards.

The Orediggers will next take on Jamestown University on Saturday at 1 p.m.