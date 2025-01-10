Montana Tech women, No. 6 Oredigger men sweep past MSU-Northern

BUTTE — Montana Tech's basketball programs got back on track Thursday evening.

Coming off losses at Rocky Mountain College to open Frontier Conference play, the Orediggers responded by sweeping MSU-Northern at the HPER Complex with both the women and men posting double-digit victories over the Lights.

In the women's game, Hadley Humphreys scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Tech built a big first-half lead and then fended off the Skylights for a 65-55 victory. The Orediggers led 20-11 after one quarter and 41-19 at halftime.

Aubrie Rademacher and Brooke Badovinac each added nine points and six rebounds for Tech (10-5 overall, 1-1 in league play) and Brooklyn Hankwitz and Liv Wangerin both scored eight.

The Skylights (10-5, 1-1) were led by a 13-point outing from Taya Trottier and 12 from Canzas HisBadHorse. Maddie Williamson had a four-point, 10-rebound performance for Northern.

In the men's game, three Orediggers scored in double figures as No. 6 Tech rolled to an 82-56 victory over Northern with Michael Ure racking up a game-high 20 points while adding nine rebounds.

Ifeanyi Okeke added 16 points and eight rebounds for Tech (13-2, 1-1) and Keeley Bake knocked down five 3-pointers while Brayden Koch chipped in with nine points.

The Lights (6-9, 0-2) got 17 points from Cinque Maxwell, 11 from Raefe McEnroe and nine apiece from Jack Reardon and Anthony Mendez.

Montana Tech will host Carroll College on Saturday while MSU-Northern will welcome in Rocky Mountain College.