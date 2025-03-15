Montana Tech women fade in second half to drop NAIA tournament opener against Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. — Montana Tech's season came to a close with an 81-63 loss to Dakota State in the first round of the NAIA women's basketball tournament at DSU Fieldhouse on Friday.

The 13th-seeded Orediggers jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter but trailed 18-17 after one. They led 35-34 at halftime.

Dakota State, a No. 4 seed, took over in the second half, though, outscoring Tech 20-14 in the third quarter and 27-14 in the fourth.

Hadley Humphreys led Tech with 19 points and six rebounds, and Brooklyn Hankwitz added 11 points.

Dakota State, which made 17 of 36 3-point attempts, had three players score in double figures: Bria Wasmund and Angela Slattery with 16 points each and Lilli Mackley with 14.

Montana Tech ends its season with an 18-12 record, while Dakota State (25-4) advances to the second round of the NAIA tournament.

