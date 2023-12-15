Montana Tech women cruise past Briercrest in Orediggers' Elementary School Game

BUTTE — About 1000 elementary-aged kids were treated to a runaway Montana Tech victory on Friday afternoon at the HPER Complex

Ally Cleverly poured in a team-high 10 points and overall 11 Orediggers scored as Tech blew past Briercrest College 68-24 and, with its third straight victory, improve to 5-2. It was Tech's Elementary School Game, with kids from all over Butte bused to the college campus to watch the Orediggers play their first game in two weeks.

A back-and-forth first quarter saw Tech pull ahead 12-11 on a Brooklyn Hankwitz layup with 2:21 left in the quarter and the Orediggers rolled from there.

Hankwitz and Soda Rice each finished with 9 points. Liv Wangerin, Aubrie Rademacher and Kia wasson each added seven points.

Tech will host Grace College (Ind.) on Saturday at 2 p.m. before heading to Chandler, Ariz., for a three-game road test next week.