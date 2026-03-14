Montana Tech women break through for 1st NAIA tourney win; men also advance

The fifth-seeded Montana Tech women's basketball program history Friday by winning for the first time at the NAIA national tournament, an 87-75 win over No. 12 Nelson (Texas) in the first round in Lewiston, Idaho.

Meanwhile, free throws helped propel the No. 8-seed Montana Tech men to a 91-87 victory over ninth seed Oklahoma City to advance to the second round in Bartlesville, Okla.

Both Oredigger teams advanced to the second round, which will be played Saturday.

Montana Tech women 87, Nelson 75

The Orediggers entered the fourth quarter down by five, 65-60. But Avery Carlson quickly hit a 3-pointer and Brooke Badovinac added a layup to tie it with 7:18 left.

A jumper from Hadley Humpherys gave Tech a 67-66 lead with 4:42 remaining. Badovinac converted another layup as part of a three-point play to put the Orediggers up 75-72 with 2:38 on the clock, and Tech remained in command for the duration.

Humpherys finished with 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Badovinac added 17 points while Halle Haber came through with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Orediggers. Tech converted 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Frontier Conference champs.

Paris Miller's 23 points paced Nelson.

Montana Tech improved to 26-4 overall and advanced to face No. 4 seed (and host) Lewis-Clark State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. L-C State defeated Hope International (Calif.) 74-65 on Friday to advance.

Montana Tech men 91, Oklahoma City 87

Brayden Koch scored 20 points — making 10 of 10 from the foul line — as Montana Tech advanced to the second round. Asher Williams scored 18 points and hit all 11 of his foul shots as Tech piled up points from the charity stripe.

As a team, the Orediggers hit 28 of 33 from the line to Oklahoma City's 14 of 19 showing. Hayden Diekhans contributed 11 points for Montana Tech, and was the only Ordigger to miss from the foul line.

SaVaughn Smith led four Oklahoma City players in double figures with 22 points, making 7 of 11 from the field. Jackson Hopps had 15 points for the Stars.

Montana Tech improved to 23-8 and advanced to face No. 1 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan — the host team — in the second round on Saturday at 5 p.m. Oklahoma Wesleyan ran past Southern University of New Orleans 104-66 in the opening round Friday.