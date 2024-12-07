Montana Tech volleyball season ends with loss to Indiana Wesleyan at nationals

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Montana Tech saw its volleyball season come to an end with a four-set defeat to No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan in pool play Friday at the NAIA national tournament.

The No. 15 Orediggers fell 25-16, 18-25, 17-25, 17-25 and finished its season with a 20-12 overall record. Montana Tech was making its fourth straight appearance at the national tourney.

Kinnidi Willmore had 12 kills, but the Ordiggers hit .149 compared to .229 of Indiana Wesleyan. IWU's Martina Demarchi had 20 kills to lead all players, while teammate Eva Joldersma finished with 13.

Other statistical leaders for Montana Tech included Alexis Umland with eight kills, Rhys Layton with 33 assists and Jelena Jablanov with 21 digs. Willmore and Olivia Labeau each had 2.5 blocks at the net.

With the victory, Indiana Wesleyan won Pool B and advanced to the quarterfinal round.

