Montana Tech volleyball rallies from 0-2 deficit, topples No. 24 Dakota State

BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball team kicked off a four-match homestand with a dramatic rally on Wednesday evening.

Payton Treadwell delivered 16 kills and Kinnidi Willmore added 15 as the Orediggers battled out of an 0-2 set deficit and completed a five-set reverse sweep over No. 24 Dakota State (20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7) as Tech lifted its conference record to 10-7 and pulled into a tie with the Trojans in the league standings.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Willmore's final kill sealed the comeback victory. Madison Biery added 10 kills for Tech as well as eight total blocks. Rhys Layton supplied 29 assists and Brooklynn Hayes provided 20 digs.

Dakota State's Tristyn Maras had a match-high 25 kills and Macey Wathen had 18.

Tech will face No. 7 Bellevue University on Thursday while Dakota State travels to Montana Western.