BUTTE — After opening their season with a 2-1 record and three straight five-set matches, Montana Tech took care of business in their home opener against Indiana University East, earning a sweep in their first game of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge and setting the tone for what they hope to accomplish this season.

The Orediggers missed out on an at-large bid to the national tournament last season, the first time Tech failed to qualify for nationals since 2020. This team — which has just two seniors in Rhys Layton and Kennedy Oman is determined to not let that happen this season.

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Montana Tech volleyball motivated to return to national tournament

"Our expectations have definitely gone up from last year," said junior right side hitter Payton Treadwell. "We do not want to put ourselves in a position that we were in last year. We're going in with a 'go for it' attitude."

"It's been a big point for the seniors and upperclassmen to make sure that they're doing what it takes to get back there," said Tech head coach Brian Solomon.

The Orediggers will play two more matches at the Big Sky Challenge and then gear up for Frontier Conference play beginning at Mayville State on September 4. The Orediggers will play their first home conference game against Montana Western on September 9.

"What we've been talking about is executing, getting things done," said junior outside hitter Talan Dodson. "We want to be competitive, go to score on every point. We need to turn it on and play hard and play together. I can't wait to get into conference play and play with my teammates."