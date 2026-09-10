Montana Tech volleyball downs UM Western in 4 sets, extends win streak to 8

BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball team kept its win streak going.

The Orediggers downed Montana Western in four sets (25-16, 25-12, 24-26, 25-21) on Wednesday evening as Tech pushed its win streak to eight matches.

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Montana Tech volleyball downs Western in four sets, extends win streak to eight

Tech's Talan Dodson led the match with 12 kills, Halle Moomaw had 11, and Payton Treadwell and Madison Biery each notched 10. Rhys Layton led Tech with 40 assists and Brooklyn Hayes had 16 digs.

Western was paced by 11 kills from Kennedy Lingenfelter, eight digs apiece from Madisn Frazier and Morgyn Harrison and 18 assists from Jayda Ward.

Tech will now host Bismarck State on Friday while Western will host Dickinson State.