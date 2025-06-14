Montana Tech volleyball camp gives Orediggers a different view of the game

BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball team wrapped up a busy week of camps on Friday.

After several stops on the eastern side of the state earlier this week, the Orediggers returned home to host a two-day camp for high school players that gave Tech an opportunity to see the game from a different vantage point.

"I think it helps a lot with how I talk to my teammates," said junior setter Rhys Layton. "I know someone's gonna take this piece of advice a lot of better if I'm saying something in this way versus this way. And then I think it helps with understanding why people do what they do."

"It's one thing to learn it and hear it and it's another to teach it," said Tech head coach Brian Solomon. "And I think it's a great chance for them to see some of the keys that we use. And as you teach them it really reaffirms what we're working toward as a program."

The Orediggers, who will be looking to advance to the national tournament final site for the third straight season in 2025, open the preseason at home on Aug. 21 as they host the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.