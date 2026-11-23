BUTTE — Montana Tech's football team will face a familiar foe in the second round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.

The Orediggers, the No. 4 seed in the NAIA postseason, will play host to 17th-seeded Eastern Oregon at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Alumni Coliseum.

Montana Tech (10-1) earned the fourth seed in the NAIA postseason after winning the Frontier Conference East Division title for the second consecutive season. The seed earned the Orediggers a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Mountaineers come to Butte sporting a 9-2 record and fresh off a 28-20 win over No. 16 Midland in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

It will be the 38th meeting between the two programs — Eastern Oregon joined the Frontier Conference as a football associate member in 2008 — but the first in more than two years. The Orediggers won a 45-22 decision on the road Sept. 21, 2024 to make it a three-game Tech winning streak over EOU. Tech holds a 22-15 advantage in the all-time rivalry.

The 2026 campaign is Montana Tech's third straight appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series. Last season, the Orediggers earned the No. 3 seed, a first-round bye, and won a second-round game before bowing out in the national quarterfinals.