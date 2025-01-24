Montana Tech sweeps through MSU-Northern, Oredigger men move into first place

BUTTE — Montana Tech's basketball teams swept through MSU-Northern for the second time in two weeks during a Frontier Conference doubleheader Thursday evening at the HPER Complex.

The Oredigger women built a double-digit first-half lead and then fended off the Skylights in the second half en route to a 67-59 victory as Tech moved to 4-2 in league play and surpassed its conference win total from last season.

Tech (13-6, 4-2) was led by a game-high 16 points from Hadley Humphreys, 12 from Liv Wangerin and 10 from Macy Mayer.

Northern (10-9, 1-5) got 13 points apiece form Canzas HisBadHorse and Becky Melcher.

The men's game saw the Orediggers lead by four points at the break before erupting in the second half as No. 11 Tech routed the Lights 76-53. With Providence defeating No. 19 Rocky Mountain College 79-74 on Thursday, the Orediggers moved into first place in the Frontier at 5-1.

Michael Ure led Tech (17-2, 5-1) with a game-high 19 points, while Ifeanyi Okeke and Brayden Koch each had 12. Keeley Bake added nine points for the Orediggers.

Northern (6-13, 0-6) was paced by 12 points from Cinque Maxwell and eight apiece from Leon Sayers IV and Jack Reardon.

Montana Tech will host Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. The Battlin' Bears dealt the Oredigger men their lone conference loss this season, and the Tech and Rocky women are now tied for second place in the Frontier at 4-2 while Carroll College is in first place at 5-1.

MSU-Northern will travel to face Montana Western on Saturday.