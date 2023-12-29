Montana Tech sweeps through Lakeland in second-to-last non-conference doubleheader

BUTTE — Montana Tech swept through Lakeland College (Alberta) on Thursday afternoon at the HPER Complex in the Orediggers second-to-last doubleheader before opening conference play at home next Saturday.

In the women's game, the Orediggers led from start to finish and earned a 59-50 win to improve to 8-4 and maintain their perfect home record. Liv Wangerin scored a team-high 12 points and Brooklyn Hankwitz had an 11-point, 8-rebound performance while Aubrie Rademacher hauled in 17 rebounds to go with four points. Ally Cleverly added nine points for Tech.

The Rustlers were paced by a game-high 17 pointss from Missy Nuku and Hailey Somers had nine.

In the men's game, the Rustlers led by as many seven points in the first half before an acrobatic dunk from Hayden Diekhans with 5:26 left in the half put the No. 7 Orediggers ahead for good en route to a runaway 96-63 victory to move to 8-3.

This twisting dunk from Hayden Diekhans helped @MTechHoops pull away from Lakeland late in the first half. Orediggers 48, Rustlers 34 at the break. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/FVvloZ4FbG — Luke Shelton (@lukeshelton_mtn) December 28, 2023

Asa Williams poured in a game-high 23 points, Caleb Bellach scored 15 points and Keeley Bake had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Camdyn LaRance added 11 points and Ifeanyi Okeke had 10.

Lakeland was led by 20 point from Andre McFadden and 11 from Chance Samuel.

The Orediggers wrap up non-conference play on Friday against Ambrose University before gearing up to open Frontier Conference play on Jan. 6 against Rocky Mountain College.