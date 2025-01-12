Watch Now
Montana Tech sweeps through Carroll College, Orediggers stay undefeated at home

BUTTE — Montana Tech's men's and women's basketball teams remained undefeated on Kelvin Sampson Court and both improved to 2-1 in Frontier Conference play with a sweep of Carroll College on Saturday afternoon.

The Oredigger women fended off the Saints 64-55 to earn their first victory over Carroll since February 23, 2017. The Saints had won 23 straight contests against Tech.

The Saints scored first to lead 3-0 in the first minute but Tech eventually built a 13-11 lead after one quarter and led 29-27 at the break. The Orediggers never trailed in the second half.

Hadley Humphreys led Tech (11-5 overall, 2-1 in league play) with a game-high 20 points, Brooklyn Hankwitz added 15 — including three triples — and Liv Wangerin and Macy Mayer each had 9.

Carroll (10-6, 2-1) was paced by 15 points from Willa Albrecht, 14 from Kyndall Keller and 13 from Addi Ekstrom. Albrecht and Ekstrom each scored three 3-pointers.

The men's game saw the No. 6 Orediggers overcome an early deficit, take the lead for good with 9:40 remaining in the first half and hold on for a 74-67 win and their sixth straight win over Carroll.

Tech (14-2, 2-1) saw Hayden Diekhans lead the game with 22 points while adding eight rebounds, Brayden Koch added 16 points and went 3-for-4 from 3-point range, Ifeanyi Okeke scored 12 and Keeley Bake had 10.

Carroll (5-11, 0-3) was led by 18 points from Isaiah Crane and 12 from James Lang.

Montana Tech travels to Montana Western on Thursday while Carroll College will host Rocky Mountain College.

