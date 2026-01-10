BUTTE — The Montana Tech men and women lived up to their top-20 billing Friday at Valley Bank Arena, earning a sweep over the University of Providence to extend win streaks.

In the women's game, the No. 14 Orediggers outscored the Argos by 11 points in the fourth quarter as Tech rallied for a 65-58 victory. Tech (13-1, 9-1 Frontier) extended its win streak to 8 games. It's the best start to a season in program history.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Montana Tech sweeps past Providence in Frontier Conference doubleheader

The Orediggers were led by 15 points from Halle Haber and 14 apiece from Liv Wangerin and Olivia Nielson. Wangerin also notched a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Providence (10-7, 6-5) was paced by 15 points from Eliannah Ramirez, 11 from Ainsley Thurber, and 10 from Brooke Dial.

In the men's game, No. 19 Tech outscored Providence by 12 points in the second half en route to an 80-66 victory. The Orediggers (13-3, 7-3) have now won seven straight games.

Tech was led by a career-high 23 points from Camdyn LaRance, 18 from Karson Peffer, 12 from Brayden Koch and 11 from Hayden Diekhans. LaRance went 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

The Argos (2-14, 2-8) were led by 17 points from Marvel Chambers Jr. and 11 from both Marcus Lawson and Jakub Lloyd.

Montana Tech will host MSU-Northern on Saturday while the Argos will travel to Dillon to face Montana Western.

