BUTTE — Montana Tech's football team delivered a statement victory Saturday afternoon at Bob Green Field.

Running back Jamal Cariglia rumbled for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Jarrett Wilson tossed two touchdown passes to Levi Torgerson as the fourth-seeded Orediggers stormed to a 48-0 win over Eastern Oregon in the second round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.

It was Tech's first shutout win in the playoffs and its largest postseason margin of victory. The Orediggers will now host Marian (Ind.) next Saturday in the quarterfinals with the winner punching a ticket to the semis.

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Montana Tech shuts out, routs Eastern Oregon 48-0, advances to quarterfinals

"We really reset our standards after that Mayville game," said Tech coach Kyle Samson. "We won the game but didn't feel we played as good as we can. These last four or five weeks, even into the bye week we talked about or ability to get to a national championship level with our preparation, our mindset.

"And these guys came out and exceeded my expectations. I knew we were going to win the game but these guys came out and just played at an elite level today. I'm really proud of them."

It was all Tech from the opening snap.

On the first play from scrimmage, Tyler Kovick intercepted Chase Nelson to put the Orediggers' offense on the field. Tech then drove and scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Torgerson. Tech then scored on its next two possessions — a 3-yard scoring run from Cariglia and then a 7-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Torgerson to give Tech a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Casey Kautzman converted a 24-yard field goal early in the third quarter to lift Tech's lead to 24-0 before Cariglia scored on a 22-yard late in the third to make it a 31-0 lead for the Orediggers.

Wilson scored on a goal-line run in the fourth quarter and Gunnar Peterson tacked on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the game for the final score.

The Orediggers piled up 34 first downs to Eastern Oregon's four and outrushed the Mountaineers 356 to 14. Tech had 513 total yards of offense to EOU's 57. The Orediggers also won the time of possession battle 47:09 to 12:51.

Tech and Marian will kick off at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Butte.

