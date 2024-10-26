Montana Tech celebrates Keeley Bake's return to Fairfield with scrimmage win over Miles CC

FAIRFIELD — A high school gym is not a typical setting for a college basketball scrimmage, but it was Saturday afternoon as Frontier Conference preseason favorite Montana Tech faced off with Miles Community College.

It was also a homecoming for Oredigger senior Keeley Bake, who was a Fairfield standout in high school. Bake and the Orediggers got out to a quick start, helping create space from the Pioneers and won the scrimmage 108-60.

Tech wasn't the only team with ties to Fairfield, as Miles CC head coach Chase Tait used to coach the Eagles' boys basketball team.

Fairfield athletic director Mike Schmidt said the game was "a community effort."

"Everybody's excited," Schmidt said before Saturday's scrimmage. "This is Keeley's homecoming, and so this was pretty easy to get people willing to come here and help out."

Montana Tech's season officially begins Nov. 1 against Walla Walla.

For full highlights of Saturday's scrimmage, check out the video player above.

