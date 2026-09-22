Montana Tech rises again to No. 2 ahead of huge matchup with No. 3 C of I

Montana Tech's program-record rise reached another height Monday, as the Orediggers climbed to the No. 2 ranking in the latest NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 poll.

After whipping Southern Oregon 58-10 on Saturday, Montana Tech has climbed another rung after reaching its highest ranking in program history a week ago.

The Orediggers, now 4-0 overall, received four first-place votes and are now preparing for a massive Frontier Conference showdown Saturday with new No. 3 College of Idaho (3-0), which received one first-place nod.

Keiser (Fla.) received eight first-place votes and took over the No. 1 ranking for the first time since November 2024. Grand View (Iowa), the previous No. 1 team, slipped to No. 6 after being stunned 21-17 by Benedictine (Kan.) last week.

The loss ended Grand View's 31-game overall winning streak and its 73-game regular-season streak. Benedictine rose four spots to No. 5 in the new poll. View the complete rankings.

Meanwhile, Carroll College moved up two spots to No. 13 this week. The Fighting Saints (2-1) are coming off a 42-7 home rout of Dickinson State and are set for a road visit to Rocky Mountain College (1-2) this week.

The other Frontier Conference team ranked in the poll is No. 21 Dakota State (S.D.), which improved to 3-1 following a 44-17 romp over Arizona Christian. The Trojans jumped up two spots in the rankings this week.

Montana Western, after dropping a 38-32 decision to Rocky in Dillon on Saturday, dropped out of the top 25. The Bulldogs appeared in the receiving-votes category.

The full Frontier Conference football schedule for this week is below.

Saturday, Sept. 26

No. 2 Montana Tech at No. 3 College of Idaho, 12 p.m.

No. 13 Carroll at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Dakota State (S.D.) at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Montana Western at Dickinson State (N.D.), 1 p.m.

Valley City State (N.D.) at Simpson (Calif.), 2 p.m.

MSU-Northern at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Mayville State (N.D.) at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m.