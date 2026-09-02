Continued rise of QB Jarrett Wilson fuels Montana Tech's NAIA climb

BUTTE — Jarrett Wilson was dealt an early gut check on the third snap of Montana Tech’s Copper Game against Ottawa (Ariz.) last week.

The junior quarterback was strip-sacked on a third-and-4 play and OUAZ recovered the fumble in the red zone as the Orediggers turned the ball over just a minute into the game.

But the second-year starter didn’t let the early miscue faze him.

"Sometimes things just aren't going to go your way," said Wilson, a Polson product. "Definitely not the way we wanted to start and that's kind of on me but a mistake like that you've got to put it behind you."

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Montana Tech QB Jarrett Wilson looking to build off solid 2025 season

That's just what Wilson and the Orediggers did as Tech's defense went on to force an OUAZ turnover on downs on the ensuing possession. The No. 5 Orediggers then surged to a 48-0 victory with Wilson contributing a trio of rushing scores and a passing touchdown to Manu Melo.

That level of production is on par with what he did in 2025 in his first season as the starter — succeeding Blake Thelen — where he tossed 30 scoring passes against just two interceptions while adding six rushing touchdowns. It was a solid campaign for Wilson and his efforts helped propel the Orediggers to its first ever undefeated regular season and its first playoff win in a decade.

"I think there were definitely some nerves," said Wilson of taking the reins last season. "But just knowing I was playing quarterback for a great football team, and I knew my team had my back. My job was gonna be easy."

"I think he's very confident in what he does," said Tech head coach Kyle Samson on the growth he's seen in Wilson's game over the past year. "And I think he's gonna continue to improve. We knew that he could run and throw, we knew that. And I think that's a big weapon to have."

Wilson has proved his ability to help his team pile up points but he says he's still developing and wants to play an even bigger role with his team as the No. 5 Orediggers get set to host No. 11 Carroll College this Saturday in a Top 15 matchup.

"There's still a lot of things I can improve," said Wilson. "And then just taking that step leadership-wise and knowing as the starting quarterback you gotta be the ultimate leader on the team."

