Montana Tech outlasts Carroll in 5-set Frontier volleyball thriller

HELENA — Frontier Conference volleyball action continued Wednesday night as Montana Tech spoiled the start of Carroll College’s homecoming week with a hard-fought five-set victory over the Fighting Saints.

The Orediggers entered the matchup coming off a win over MSU-Northern, while Carroll looked to bounce back after a tough loss to Bismarck State.

The opening set featured back-and-forth action between the conference rivals, but Carroll came away with the early advantage thanks to strong net play, finishing the set with a key block at the net to secure the win.

Montana Tech responded in the second set behind Haley Moomaw, who delivered a momentum-shifting point to help the Orediggers even the match. Tech claimed the set 25-19 to tie things at 1-1.

The Orediggers carried that momentum into the third set, continuing to pressure Carroll with aggressive serving and consistent offense. A well-placed serve caught the Saints off guard as Montana Tech pulled away late for a 25-21 win and a 2-1 match lead.

Facing elimination, Carroll answered in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth. Lauren Heuiser helped spark the Saints with a tricky serve that helped level the match at two sets apiece.

The fifth and final set stayed tight throughout, with both teams trading points down the stretch. In the end, Montana Tech capitalized on a late opportunity when a ball dropped just in front of Carroll’s net, sealing the 3-2 victory for the Orediggers.

