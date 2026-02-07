Montana Tech opens 4-game homestand with sweep of Dickinson State

BUTTE — Both the Montana Tech men's and women's basketball teams halted two-game slides with wins over Dickinson State on Friday evening at Valley Bank Arena.

In the women's game, the No. 13 Orediggers rolled to a 79-50 victory over the Blue Hawks to improve their home record to 10-0 this season.

Montana Tech opens four-game homestand with sweep of Dickinson State

Tech (17-4 overall, 13-4 in Frontier Conference play) was led by 12 point apiece from Hallie Haber, Liv Wangerin and Kylie Konenn as the Orediggers built a 43-26 lead by halftime. Brooke Badovinac added 11 points for Tech.

The Blue Hawks (6-15, 4-13) were paced by 11 points from Ava Robinson and nine from Allie Kohn.

The men's game saw the No. 20 Orediggers outscore the Blue Hawks by 18 in the second half en route to a 67-48 win.

Karson Peffer and Hayden Diekhans led Tech (17-6, 11-6) with 12 points each while Rhett Reynolds added 11 points and Camdyn LaRance had 10. Diekhans also had a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Dickinson State (7-16, 5-12) got a game-high 16 points from Isaiah Vargas and 12 from Cordell Stinson.

The Orediggers host Bismarck State on Saturday while the Blue Hawks will travel to Dillon to face Montana Western.