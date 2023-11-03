Montana Tech, Montana Western women earn wins at Speridian Tech Invitational

DILLON — The Montana Tech and Montana Western women's basketball teams each picked up a non-conference victory on Thursday at the Speridian Tech Invitational at Straugh Gymnasium on the campus of Montana Western.

For both the Orediggers and Bulldogs, the wins came their second-to-last games in Montana in the month of November. Both will play one more game on Friday before heading to out-of-state preseason tournaments.

Here's a look at both games:

Montana Tech 65, Dickinson State 64

A new addition to the Orediggers roster looked right at home with this team in the final seconds against the Blue Hawks.

Redshirt junior transfer Brooklyn Hankwitz banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds remaining and Tech (1-2 overall) earned its first win of the season while handing DSU (2-1) its first loss of the season.

Aubrie Rademacher led the Orediggers — who trailed 9-0 in the first quarter — with 20 points and six rebounds while Ally Cleverly and Hankwitz each had 11 points.

Dickinson State's Kayden Steele led all scorers with 25 points, including a fast-break go-ahead bucket in the final minute that Hankitz answered on Tech's next possession.

Montana Western 58, Bushnell University 53

The Bulldogs pulled ahead and then held on for the win to improve their home record to 2-0 early in the season.

Jordan Sweeney poured in game-high 18 points and added three steals and three rebounds as the Bulldogs built a double-digit halftime lead, then weathered a 16-0 run from the Becaons in the second half before a 3-pointer from Joelnell Momberg late in the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Shainy Mack added 14 points and seven rebounds for Western (2-1) and Isabella Lund had nine points. Maddy Moy added six points to go along with seven rebounds.

Bushnell was paced by 14 points and nine rebounds from Libby Mathis, a 13-point, 10-rebound effort from Aspen Slifka and 12 points and seven rebounds from Ayden Krupke.

Montana Tech will play Bushnell at noon on Friday and Western will take on Dickinson State at 6 p.m.