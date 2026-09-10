DILLON — The atmosphere should be electric on Saturday.

No. 18 Montana Western (1-0) is set to host No. 5 Montana Tech (2-0) in a top-20 NAIA and Frontier Conference showdown, and the first meeting between the two programs since the 2025 Copper Game which saw the Orediggers snap a three-game skid against the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

"It's going to be fun, so many of our players haven't played in Bulldog Stadium," said Western coach Ryan Nourse. "We know the crowd's going to be electric and Montana Tech's bringing down an excellent football team. What more can you really ask for to play a great team at home?"

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Montana Tech, Montana Western football set to collide in Top 20 matchup

It'll be Western's home opener with the Bulldogs coming off a season-opening 49-35 road win against MSU-Northern. Western piled up over 600 yards of with quarterback Kaden LaPlaunt tossing five touchdown passes and receiver Eli Nourse hauling in five TD receptions — four from LaPlaunt and one from Sam Wulff.

"Obviously still have some things we have to work on, get better at," said receiver Seth Shook, who had 100 yards and a touchdown reception against Northern. "But opening up with a good 1-0 win against Northern, how can you not be happy with that?"

Meanwhile, Montana Tech is coming off a home victory over No. 11 Carroll College and now turns its attention to trying to earn its first road victory against Western since the 2022 season.

The Orediggers will close out the month at No. 4 College of Idaho, meaning Tech will have faced three top-20 opponents in the month of September.

"Our schedule doesn't get any easier," said Tech coach Kyle Samson. "We've got a great challenge to go down to Dillon and face another top 25 opponent. And they're a very good football team.

"It's a great thing because you want that competition early in the year to see where your team is at, see what you need to work on as you get through the season. Each week's very important obviously. There's no cupcakes. We've got to be ready to play every single week."

