Montana Tech men's hoops favored to win Frontier; Orediggers' Caleb Bellach is preseason MVP

BILLINGS — Montana Tech has been picked to repeat as Frontier Conference men's basketball champions while Orediggers' senior forward Caleb Bellach is the league's preseason player of the year.

The Frontier announced its preseason coaches poll and all-conference team for men's basketball on Monday. Montana Tech, coming of a 29-5 season and a trip to the quarterfinals of the NAIA national tournament, received five first-place votes and 25 total points to claim the No. 1 position.

Rocky Mountain College received one first-place vote and 21 points to place second in the poll. MSU-Northern (16 points) came in third and Providence (12 points) was picked fourth.

Carroll was chosen fifth with nine points and Montana Western sixth after receiving seven points.

As preseason player of the year, Bellach headlined the All-Frontier team. The senior out of Manhattan Christian was the league's MVP last season and was named a first-team NAIA All-American after averaging 18.2 points in 2022-23.

2023-24 Frontier Conference Preseason Coaches Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Montana Tech (5) 25

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 21

3. MSU-Northern 16

4. Providence 12

5. Carroll 9

6. Montana Western 7

2023-24 Presason All-Frontier Conference Team

Caleb Bellach, Sr., F, Montana Tech (MVP)

Andrew Cook, Jr., G, Carroll

Davien Harris-Williams, Sr., G, Providence

Kael Robinson, Jr., G, Rocky Mountain

Maxim Stephens, Sr., F, Rocky Mountain

Asa Williams, Sr., F, Montana Tech

