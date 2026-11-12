Montana Tech men, women vault up latest NAIA polls; Rocky men still No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The men's and women's basketball teams from Montana Tech rose sharply in the first NAIA top 25 coaches polls of the regular season. Both sets of rankings were released Wednesday.

Montana Tech's men, after a 4-0 start, are ranked No. 14. The Orediggers were in the "receiving votes" category in the preseason poll. The Tech women, meanwhile, rose 10 spots to No. 6 after their 5-0 start, and received one first-place vote.

Carroll's women (4-0) also rose significantly, coming in at No. 14 after starting the season at No. 24. The Rocky Mountain College women, off to a 2-0 start, are tied at No. 12 with Campbellsville (Ky.). Rocky was in the No. 12 spot in the preseason poll, also.

The MSU-Northern women are also ranked in the new poll, checking in at No. 25 with a 4-0 record.

Defending Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament champion Rocky earned the No. 4 ranking in the men's preseason poll, and that's where the Battlin' Bears remained on Wednesday, as they have yet to play a non-exhibition game.

Bellevue (Neb.) is in the "receiving votes" category in the men's poll. Check out the full men's preseason top 25 by clicking here.

In the women's poll, Dakota State (S.D.) of the Frontier Conference tumbled 21 spots to No. 24 after a 1-4 start. To see the full women's preseason top 25, click here.

