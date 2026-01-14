Montana Tech men, women climb NAIA basketball polls; Rocky Mountain women also ranked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Montana Tech men's and women's basketball teams continued their climbs up the NAIA rankings Wednesday.

The Oredigger men moved four spots to No. 15 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll. They're the only team from the Frontier Conference in the top 25, though Rocky Mountain, Carroll and Montana Western received votes.

Undefeated Grace (Ind.) topped the men's rankings, followed by Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) in second. Bethel (Ind.), Oklahoma Wesleyan and Ave Maria (Fla.) rounded out the top five. View the complete NAIA men's basketball top 25.

In the NAIA Women's Basketball Top 25 Poll, the Orediggers are ranked 12th, up two places from their prior No. 14 position. The Frontier Conference has two more teams in the top 25: Dakota State at No. 7 and Rocky Mountain at No. 18. Carroll and MSU-Northern received votes.

Dordt (Iowa) is the No. 1-ranked women's basketball team in the NAIA. Bethel (Tenn.) is second, with Campbellsville (Ky.), Marian (Ind.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) making up the rest of the top five. View the complete NAIA women's basketball top 25.

Frontier teams are at the midway point of their 22-game conference schedules. Tech, which has won nine consecutive games, sits atop the women's standings with a 10-1 conference record. The Orediggers are 14-1 overall heading into a top-25 matchup at Dakota State on Friday.

The Trojans are tied with Rocky Mountain and Carroll with matching 9-2 conference records. MSU-Northern is fifth at 8-3, with Providence (6-5) and Montana Western (5-6) in the sixth and seventh spots in the standings. View the Frontier Conference women's basketball standings.

On the men's side, Carroll sits in first place with a 10-1 conference mark. The Fighting Saints are 12-4 overall.

Bellevue, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain are tied for second in the men's standings with 9-2 league records. Montana Tech, which has won four consecutive Frontier titles, is tied with Dakota State for fifth place. The Orediggers and Trojans are 8-3 in Frontier play. View the Frontier Conference men's basketball standings.

The top eight teams in the Frontier standings will qualify for the conference's postseason tournament, which will be held Feb. 27 through March 2 at the Civic Center in Butte.