Montana Tech men, Providence women lone Frontier Conference teams in NAIA basketball polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final NAIA basketball polls of the regular season, only the Montana Tech men and Providence women from the Frontier Conference are ranked.

Tech's men, who have won four consecutive Frontier regular-season championships, are ranked 21st, down from their prior No. 15 ranking. No other Frontier men's teams are ranked or receiving votes.

College of Idaho, which features Montanans Drew Wyman (Great Falls), Dougie Peoples (Butte), Caden Handran (Scobey) and Alex Germer (Missoula) on the roster, is the No. 1-ranked team in the men's top 25. LSU Alexandria (La.), Arizona Christian, Georgetown (Ky.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) make up the rest of the top five.

View the complete men's poll.

In the women's poll, Providence, which was the runner-up in the 2024 NAIA national tournament, rose from 25th to No. 21. Carroll fell out of the top 25 into the receiving votes category. Rocky Mountain, which won the Frontier's regular-season title, and Montana Tech also received votes.

Reigning champion Dordt (Iowa) is the No. 1 team in the women's rankings, followed by Southern Oregon, Campbellsville (Ky.), Indiana Wesleyan and Cumberlands (Ky.).

View the complete women's poll.

The Frontier Conference tournaments get under way Sunday in Great Falls. The Montana Tech men and Rocky Mountain women are the No. 1 seeds and have byes into the semifinal round, which will take place on Monday, March 3.

The Frontier men's and women's championships are Tuesday, March 4, with the winners receiving the league's automatic bids to the NAIA national tournaments.