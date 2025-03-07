Montana Tech men, Providence women lead Frontier representation in NAIA tourneys

Montana Tech is the lone Frontier Conference men's basketball representative for the upcoming NAIA national tournament, while the Providence women will host a first- and second-round pod in Great Falls as they lead four others from the league into the national postseason.

Montana Tech, on the heels winning its fourth straight Frontier Conference tournament title, are a No. 6 seed in the men's Duer quadrant. The Orediggers (24-6) will travel to Santa Clarita, Calif., to face No. 11 Southern Oregon on March 14 at 6 p.m. Mountain time.

The winner will face either No. 3 The Master's (Calif.) or No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) the following day for the right to advance to the tournament's final site in Kansas City, Mo.

On the women's side, Frontier tournament champion Providence will host a four-team pod in the Liston quadrant. The Argos (22-7) are a No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 College of Idaho on March 14 at a time to be determined.

The other game in Great Falls will pit No. 4 Georgetown (Ky.) against No. 13 Jamestown (N.D.).

Second-round winners will advance to the tournament's final site in Sioux City, Iowa.

Meanwhile, the Rocky Mountain, Carroll and Montana Tech women all earned at-large tournament bids.

Rocky, the Frontier's regular-season champion, will travel to Sioux Center, Iowa, in the Naismith quadrant. The Battlin' Bears (20-10) are No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 St. Francis (Ill.) in the first round on March 14 at 6 p.m. Mountain time.

The other game in that pod is No. 1 seed Dordt (Iowa) taking on No. 16 Haskell (Kan.)

Carroll (19-11) is headed to Ashland, Ore., as part of the Cremer quadrant. The 10th-seeded Fighting Saints (19-11) take on No. 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) in their tourney opener on march 14 at 8:30 p.m. Mountain.

No. 2 seed Southern Oregon wil play No. 15 UC Merced (Calif.) in the Ashland pod.

Montana Tech is making its first tournament appearance since 2011. The Orediggers (18-11) are a No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 Dakota State (S.D.) in the Duer quadrant in Madison S.D., on March 14 at 4:30 p.m. Mountain.

The other game is No. 5 seed Governors State (Ill.) versus No. 12 Arizona Christian.

