Montana Tech men plus Carroll, Rocky Mountain women begin basketball seasons in NAIA top 25 polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA basketball season tips off as early as Thursday for teams across the country. In advance of the season opening, the men's and women's basketball preseason coaches top 25 polls were released Wednesday.

The men's rankings were led by reigning national champion College of Idaho, while two-time defending champion Dordt (Iowa) topped the women's rankings.

The Frontier Conference is well-represented in the women's poll with three teams cracking the top 25 and two others receiving votes. Dakota State at No. 4 is the highest-ranked team from the Frontier. Carroll is 16th, and Rocky Mountain is 21st.

Montana Tech and Providence received votes. View the women's top 25.

On the men's side, only Montana Tech from the Frontier is ranked. The Orediggers, who have won the past four conference championships, are No. 11 in the preseason poll. View the men's top 25.

The Frontier doubled in size prior to this season, going from six teams to 12. League teams will play 22 conference games this season beginning in November.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Frontier Conference tournament will be held at the Butte Civic Center from Feb. 27 to March 2.