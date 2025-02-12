Montana Tech men plus Carroll, Providence women continue to be ranked in NAIA basketball polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Frontier Conference women's basketball teams and one men's team are ranked in the latest NAIA top 25 polls, which were released Wednesday.

In the women's poll, Carroll is the Frontier's highest-ranked team at No. 19, up one spot from their prior ranking of No. 20. Providence held steady at 25th.

2024-25 Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball standings

The Fighting Saints (17-7 overall, 9-2 Frontier) have a two-game lead for first place in the Frontier standings. They've won four consecutive games and play at Providence on Thursday.

The Argos (16-7, 6-5) have won five of their past six games.

Rocky Mountain (16-8, 7-4) and Montana Tech (15-9, 7-4) also received votes.

Dordt (Iowa) maintained the No. 1 ranking, followed by Indiana Wesleyan, Southern Oregon, Campbellsville (Ky.) and Briar Cliff (Iowa) to round out the top five. View the complete women's poll.

On the men's side, Montana Tech is the only team from the Frontier conference to be ranked or receive votes. The Orediggers, who were previously ranked ninth, tumbled to 15th in the poll after suffering back-to-back losses last week to snap an eight-game winning streak.

Tech (20-4 overall, 8-3 Frontier) is tied with Providence for first place in the conference standings. The Orediggers play at Rocky Mountain on Thursday and at Carroll on Saturday.

LSU Alexandria (La.) took over the No. 1 spot in the men's rankings, as previous No. 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) slid to fourth. Georgetown (Ky.) is second, and College of Idaho is third. Arizone Christian jumped to No. 5 from its prior No. 10 ranking. View the complete men's poll.

Only two weeks remain in the Frontier Conference regular season. The conference tournament is March 2-4 at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.