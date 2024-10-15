Montana Tech men favored to four-peat in Frontier preseason coaches' poll

BUTTE — The Montana Tech men's basketball team's historic success is expected to continue.

The Orediggers — who have won the past three Frontier Conference regular season and tournament titles — were ranked at No. 1 in the league's preseason coaches' poll which was released on Tuesday during the Frontier's virtual media day.

Tech received five of the six first place votes. Montana Western, which was the lowest ranked team in last season's preseason poll, came in at No. 2 followed by Rocky Mountain College at No. 3, MSU-Northern at No. 4, Providence at No. 5 and Carroll College at No. 6.

Senior Oredigger Michael Ure was tabbed as the preseason MVP. The other preseason all-conference selections were Montana Western seniors Abi Adedo and Jalyn Stepney, Rocky senior Jesse Owens, MSU-Northern senior Xavier Bailey and Montana tech junior Hayden Diekhans.