Montana Tech men, Carroll women No. 1 seeds for Frontier Conference tournament

The Montana Tech men and Carroll women are the No. 1 seeds for the Frontier Conference basketball tournaments, which begin Thursday at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

The Orediggers enter the men's bracket with a 24-4 overall record, including a 14-1 mark during the regular season of Frontier play. Tech and second-seeded Carroll (18-10 overall, 12-3 Frontier) receive first-round byes at the tournament and will play semifinal games Friday.

Providence (14-14, 7-8) is the No. 3-seeded men's team, followed by Montana Western (13-15, 6-9), MSU-Northern (11-17, 3-12) and Rocky Mountain (12-16, 3-12). Those four teams will play first-round games Thursday, with the winner's advancing to Friday's semifinal round.

The Fighting Saints women are 23-4 overall and finished 14-1 in the Frontier Conference regular season. Providence (20-8 overall, 11-4 Frontier) is the second seed. Both Carroll and Providence have first-round byes and will play semifinal games Friday.

Montana Western (16-12, 8-7) is the women's third seed. The Bulldogs are followed by MSU-Northern (11-17, 5-10), Rocky Mountain (15-12, 4-11) and Montana Tech (12-16, 3-12). The first round featuring those four teams is Thursday. The winners will advance to the semifinal round.

The full schedule for both the men's and women's tournaments is below.

Frontier Conference men's basketball tournament

Feb. 29 - March 2 at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Montana Western vs. No. 5 MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Providence vs. No. 6 Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Friday

Game 3: No. 1 Montana Tech vs. lowest remaining seed, 1 p.m., semifinal

Game 4: No. 2 Carroll vs. highest remaining seed, 3 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m., championship

Frontier Conference women's basketball tournament

Feb. 29 - March 2 at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 MSU-Northern vs. No. 5 Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Montana Western vs. No. 6 Montana Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 3: No. 1 Carroll vs. lowest remaining seed, 5 p.m., semifinal

Game 4: No. 2 Providence vs. highest remaining seed, 7 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship