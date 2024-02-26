Montana Tech men, Carroll women No. 1 seeds for Frontier Conference tournament

The Montana Tech men and Carroll women are the No. 1 seeds for the Frontier Conference basketball tournaments, which begin Thursday at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
The Orediggers enter the men's bracket with a 24-4 overall record, including a 14-1 mark during the regular season of Frontier play. Tech and second-seeded Carroll (18-10 overall, 12-3 Frontier) receive first-round byes at the tournament and will play semifinal games Friday.
Providence (14-14, 7-8) is the No. 3-seeded men's team, followed by Montana Western (13-15, 6-9), MSU-Northern (11-17, 3-12) and Rocky Mountain (12-16, 3-12). Those four teams will play first-round games Thursday, with the winner's advancing to Friday's semifinal round.
The Fighting Saints women are 23-4 overall and finished 14-1 in the Frontier Conference regular season. Providence (20-8 overall, 11-4 Frontier) is the second seed. Both Carroll and Providence have first-round byes and will play semifinal games Friday.
Montana Western (16-12, 8-7) is the women's third seed. The Bulldogs are followed by MSU-Northern (11-17, 5-10), Rocky Mountain (15-12, 4-11) and Montana Tech (12-16, 3-12). The first round featuring those four teams is Thursday. The winners will advance to the semifinal round.
The full schedule for both the men's and women's tournaments is below.
Frontier Conference men's basketball tournament
Feb. 29 - March 2 at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Montana Western vs. No. 5 MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Providence vs. No. 6 Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: No. 1 Montana Tech vs. lowest remaining seed, 1 p.m., semifinal
Game 4: No. 2 Carroll vs. highest remaining seed, 3 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m., championship
Frontier Conference women's basketball tournament
Feb. 29 - March 2 at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 MSU-Northern vs. No. 5 Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Montana Western vs. No. 6 Montana Tech, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: No. 1 Carroll vs. lowest remaining seed, 5 p.m., semifinal
Game 4: No. 2 Providence vs. highest remaining seed, 7 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship