Montana Tech men, Carroll, Providence women ranked in latest NAIA top 25 polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Frontier Conference teams are ranked in the latest NAIA men's and women's basketball top 25 polls, which were released Wednesday.

In this week's men's poll, Montana Tech jumped ahead two places to No. 9 following wins over Montana Western, Providence, MSU-Northern and Rocky Mountain since the previous poll came out on Jan. 15.

In all, the Orediggers have won six in a row and are now 18-2 overall and 6-1 in the Frontier.

Rocky, perviously ranked No. 19, slipped out of the men's top 25 on the heels of losses to both Providence and Tech. The Battlin' Bears are still receiving votes.

To see this week's top 25 in full, click here.

In the women's poll, Carroll has moved up two spots to No. 20 while Providence slipped two positions to No. 25.

Carroll (13-7, 5-2 Frontier) had won three straight before a 50-43 loss at Providence last Saturday. The Fighting Saints have now appeared inside the top 25 in every poll since Dec. 5, 2018, a streak of 57 in a row.

Providence (13-6, 3-4 Frontier) is coming off victories last week over Rocky and Carroll. Rocky had been previously ranked at No. 20 but slipped into the receiving votes category, having split its past four contests.

Also receiving votes is Montana Tech. For a look at this week's women's top 25, click here.

Frontier Conference play continues this week beginning Thursday with Montana Tech's men and women visiting Carroll, Montana Western traveling to Providence and MSU-Northern visiting Rocky.

On Saturday, the Providence teams play at MSU-Northern, UM Western visits Montana Tech and Carroll travels to Rocky.

For Frontier Conference basketball standings, click here.

