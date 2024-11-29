Montana Tech hosts Thanksgiving dinner ahead of second-round home playoff game

BUTTE — It's been 8 years since Montana Tech's football team has been preparing for a game on Thanksgiving weekend, and for the first time ever the Orediggers are gearing up to host a second-round contest.

It's uncharted water for this program that's locked up consecutive trips to the postseason and head coach Kyle Samson's message to his team has been pretty straightforward.

"We just told them to enjoy these moments," said Samson, who noted that practicing at noon provided a nice change of pace. "You don't get the opportunity sometimes to do this. And so our guys went out and worked hard but had a lot of fun."

After that earlier-than-usual practice on Thursday, the team gathered at the Butte Depot for a team dinner less than 48 hours ahead of its first-ever home game on Thanksgiving weekend. Players weren't able to go home for the holiday but — considering what's at stake this weekend — were more than happy with the arrangement.

"I'm super thankful for being here with all my family and all the brotherhood on this team," said redshirt sophomore receiver Caden Zaluski, a Florence-Carlton product.

The No. 7 Orediggers are coming off a first-round bye and slated to host Northwestern College (Iowa) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bob Green Field. The No. 11 Red Raiders have appeared in three of past four national championships, and won it all in 2022.

Northwestern, out of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, stands to provide another stiff test for Montana Tech, but for a team that's already collected a pair of Top 10 victories at home this season, they simply see another big opportunity awaiting them.

"We're embracing every chance to go to work, especially us seniors," said quarterback Blake Thelen, who emerged as Montana Tech's all-time leading touchdown passer this season. "We don't know how many games we have left and we're just trying to make the most out of it."